Hemanth M Rao's next is with Shiva Rajkumar

Hemanth M Rao has collaborated with Dr Shiva Rajkumar for his fifth film. The director announced on X (formerly Twitter)

Speaking to DH, Hemanth M Rao expressed his excitement to work with Dr Shiva Rajkumar.

"After the success of 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello', I'm very excited to collaborate with Shiva Rajkumar sir, who I have admired since childhood," he said. Not revealing too much about Shiva Rajkumar's role, he said the film is an action drama and fans will get to see the actor in a different kind of role, a character he has never played before. The film is mounted on a big scale, said Hemanth.

Currently titled 'Production No 1', the film is produced by Vaishak J Gowda, a doctor who has an infinite passion for cinema, according to Hemanth.

This will be Vaishak's first production.