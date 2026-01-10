Menu
'His & Hers' movie review: Wobbly thriller saved by strong leads

Since we believe in spoiler-free reviews, let’s say the shifts in perspective and who gets to tell the story matter most in this dark thriller.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 02:27 IST
His & Hers English (Netflix)
3/5
Director:Anja Marquardt, William Oldroyd
Cast:Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Marin Ireland
Published 10 January 2026, 02:27 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Review

