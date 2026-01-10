'His & Hers' movie review: Wobbly thriller saved by strong leads

<p class="bodytext">Lead investigators are rarely as adorable as they used to be. Most are mired in existential crises, don’t believe in showers, suffer miserable family lives and have insomnia. Yet there’s usually a flicker, quirk, a spark, that makes you tolerate them, sometimes even root for them, warts and all. Rarely do you outright dislike one.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is where 'His & Hers' diverged, at least for me. Small-town detective Jack was intensely annoying from the very start. So was the first episode. Annoying but in a compulsive, can’t-look-away kind of way. As the title suggests, this is a thriller that rocks like a see-saw between two perspectives. The mood is persistently uneasy, and its world rests on crumbling moral scaffolding, with cruelty simmering just beneath the surface. Adapted from Alice Feeney’s novel, it stars the magnificent Tessa Thompson as Anna, a TV journalist whose career has stalled after a personal tragedy. Jack (Jon Bernthal) is her estranged husband, investigating the murder of a young woman — the case that draws Anna back to her hometown.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Since we believe in spoiler-free reviews, let’s say the shifts in perspective and who gets to tell the story matter most in this dark thriller.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The writing isn’t always smooth, and the plot occasionally knots itself up in its own twists. But it is never dull, especially with two accomplished leads operating at the top of their game. Tessa infuses her role with taut, charged sexuality, while Jon plays Jack as both infuriating and calculating. Watch it for the undercurrents. </p>