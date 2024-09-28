Hope people take risk and put money on female-driven films: Kriti Sanon

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi): Actor Kriti Sanon, who starred alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the hit heist comedy “Crew”, says she hopes more producers will take the risk to back women-led movies.

“Crew”, which released on March 29, opened to mostly favourable reviews and grossed over Rs 150 crore at the box office.

The film was directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. It was produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit.