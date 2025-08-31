Menu
Aligarh principal arrested for sexually assaulting, proposing marriage to 11-year-old; suspended amid probe

The principal allegedly threatened to fail her in exams when the girl resisted his advances and even proposed her for marriage.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 10:41 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 10:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPocso actsexual assaultAligarh

