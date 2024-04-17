I don't believe in star power: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on why content matters more to him

"We are the ones who make the movie... We write the movie... Sorry to quote Karl Marx: 'You have nothing to lose but your chains'."

The 71-year-old writer-director adapted Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel 12th Fail. The movie, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, highlights the life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer and how his wife Shraddha played an instrumental role in his journey.

The film, which came out in theatres on October 27 last year, became a critical and commercial hit upon its release and continues to be in cinemas despite also being available on OTT platforms. The film reportedly earned over Rs 70 crore in India.