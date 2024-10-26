I was scared, says Vidya Balan on rejecting 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'

<p>Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan says she rejected the offer to star in <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em> as she feared that if she didn’t perform well in the sequel, it would ruin the impact of her work in the original movie.</p>.<p>Balan starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's 2007 hit <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em>, playing the role of Avni/Manjulika. Fifteen years later, its sequel, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, was released and became a huge blockbuster at the box office.</p>.<p>"I was so scared because 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has given me so much. So I said, if I did something wrong, then everything will go in vain (sab par paani fir jayega). I told Anees ji that ‘I can't take this risk,’” Balan told reporters.</p>.<p>"But when they came back to me with the third part, I loved the script. I was dying to work on this with Anees bhai and Bhushan. And then it only kept getting better," Balan said.</p>.<p>The actor said she liked what the team did with the sequel, which helped her make the decision to say yes to <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, set to release on Diwali, November 1.</p>.Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan face off in new song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.<p>"And then the icing on the cake was working with Madhuri Dixit ma'am. So, I think it only kept getting better, and I accumulated the courage. I had a great time. He (Bazmee) is the king of entertainment. I had the opportunity to work with him,” she added.</p>.<p>Balan was speaking at a film event where a new version of the franchise's iconic song <em>Ami Je Tomar</em> was unveiled. Besides her, Aaryan and Dixit were present. At the event, Balan and Dixit performed the song in perfect sync.</p>.<p>At one point, Balan slipped and fell but handled the situation with grace.</p>.<p>Dancing alongside a legend like Dixit is no easy task, said Balan.</p>.<p>"There is some kind of a tashan in that particular scene in the song. It was difficult for me because I was giving attitude to Madhuri. She is so generous... performing with her was not easy. Everyone supported me, but I think it was so nice of Madhuri ma’am as she realized that it was a big deal for me to be dancing with her. I told myself that it is an honour to share a stage with her, to be in the same frame with her,” she said.</p>.<p>Dixit, who is new to the franchise, recalled her conversation with Balan before they filmed the track.</p>.<p>“We are releasing the song today. I would say to Vidya, 'You don't know how much I love the song because of you.' "When Anees ji said, 'There is a role in the movie and also you have to do a song,' I was like, 'What?' Because I always dreamt of this song and always wanted to perform it somewhere, maybe in a show. And when he said that, I was so happy and excited. I said I have to do this movie and be a part of this cast," she added.</p>.<p>Produced by T-Series, <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> also features Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz.</p>