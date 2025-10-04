'Idli Kadai' movie review: Weak writing bogs down heartwarming family drama

<p>Dhanush tends to pick sentimental family stories when he directs — evident from his ‘Velaiyilla Pattadhari’ (2014) to ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ (2022). His latest film ‘Idli Kadai’ explores themes of rural life, ancestral legacy, family tradition, and father-son relationships, continuing his pattern of choosing heartwarming family dramas. </p>.<p>Set in Sankarapuram village, the film follows Murugan (Dhanush) and his internal conflicts. ‘Idli Kadai’ opens with Murugan’s backstory and introduces his father Sivanesan (Rajkiran), who runs a humble idli shop. To Sivanesan, the shop is a sacred space where he pours his soul to craft the perfect batter. Known for his soft idlis, Sivanesan sticks to traditional methods and serves the customers with a complete heart.</p>.<p>Murugan rejects his father’s dream of continuing the family’s tradition of running the idli shop. He secures a job as a chef in Bangkok. Murugan’s employer, Vishnu Vardhan (Sathyaraj), plans to have Murugan marry his daughter, to secure the firm’s future. The sudden death of his parents compels Murugan to return to Sankarapuram, just days before his wedding. He is left to decide between pursuing his dreams and preserving his family’s legacy.</p>.<p>‘Idli Kadai’ kicks off on a promising note. However, with a predictable and flawed screenplay, the film falters. Logic and reasoning take a backseat in the second half. The film’s sentimental and nostalgic moments fail to evoke emotional response.</p>.<p>Rajkiran’s performance deserves high praise. Dhanush brings his usual charm and intensity to his role, balancing humour and sentiment. Nithya Menen as Kayal delivers a graceful and heartfelt performance.</p>.<p>While G V Prakash Kumar’s music complements the narrative, Kiran Koushik’s cinematography is not striking enough. Despite its flaws, it remains a watchable film. </p>