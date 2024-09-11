IIFA 2024 kicks off with a glamorous press conference

IIFA 2024 kicked off with a glittering India press event featuring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and director Karan Johar along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee in Mumbai on September 10.

While SRK and KJo will headline the NEXA IIFA Awards, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee have been roped in to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks 2024, set to take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and co-presented by Sobha Realty. Also in attendance at the press conference was Baahubali fame superstar Rana Daggubati.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!"

Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Get ready for an unforgettable experience – we’re about to light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, like never before!"

Marking 24 glorious years, IIFA 2024 is set to showcase Indian cinema’s finest talents from five iconic industries in an awe-inspiring celebration. The three-day spectacle will highlight the diversity of Indian cinema, pairing the glamour of the IIFA Awards with the vibrant South Indian film industry through the IIFA Utsavam Awards.