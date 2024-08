IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar all set to host grand celebration of cinema

Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27-29, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Get ready for an unforgettable experience – we’re about to light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, like never before!"

Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement about performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, “IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! Performing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ultimate global destination for entertainment and leisure, is going to be nothing short of unforgettable. I’m ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans. IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema, and I’m beyond thrilled to be part of this legendary celebration once again. Get ready for a spectacular night brimming with energy, emotion, and the pure magic of cinema this September 2024!”

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, stated, "As we approach IIFA’s Silver Jubilee in 2025, we’re thrilled to announce the biggest and most spectacular IIFA Festival yet, set for September 27-29 at Yas Island. This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination."

He added, “Expect mesmerising performances and cultural extravaganzas during the three-day celebration that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also make a profound global impact. A true testament to the unparalleled appeal of Yas Island, IIFA 2024 festival will foster meaningful connections, offer unique networking opportunities, and celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey to 2025.”