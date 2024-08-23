IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar all set to host grand celebration of cinema

Marking a new chapter in cinematic excellence, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards— the world's premier celebration of Indian cinema — is returning for a third edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
This year, IIFA is scheduled to be held from September 27 to 29 under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, UAE. The IIFA Festival is organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.
Heralding the start of its journey towards its silver jubilee in 2025, this year’s IIFA stands as a tribute to Yas Island’s hospitality and scenery. For the first time, the IIFA Festival 2024 will unite the finest of Indian cinema in a grand display of stardom across five iconic industries.
Known for its significant international appeal, the International Indian Film Academy Awards is a major celebration of Indian cinema. This year, the event will celebrate the richness and diversity of Indian cinema by combining the glamour of the IIFA Awards with the vibrant South Indian cinema showcased through IIFA Utsavam.
The IIFA Festival will be held from September 27 to 29, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The festivities begin on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four dynamic South Indian film industries. The excitement continues on September 28 with the prestigious IIFA Awards. The festival wraps up on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks.
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are all set to headline as hosts for the IIFA Awards 2024, and joining the star-studded elite line-up, Shahid Kapoor is poised to ignite the stage as a star performer.
Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!”
Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27-29, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Get ready for an unforgettable experience – we’re about to light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, like never before!"
Shahid Kapoor shared his excitement about performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, saying, “IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! Performing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ultimate global destination for entertainment and leisure, is going to be nothing short of unforgettable. I’m ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans. IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema, and I’m beyond thrilled to be part of this legendary celebration once again. Get ready for a spectacular night brimming with energy, emotion, and the pure magic of cinema this September 2024!”
Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, stated, "As we approach IIFA’s Silver Jubilee in 2025, we’re thrilled to announce the biggest and most spectacular IIFA Festival yet, set for September 27-29 at Yas Island. This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination."
He added, “Expect mesmerising performances and cultural extravaganzas during the three-day celebration that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also make a profound global impact. A true testament to the unparalleled appeal of Yas Island, IIFA 2024 festival will foster meaningful connections, offer unique networking opportunities, and celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey to 2025.”