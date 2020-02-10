In pics: The winners of the Oscars 2020, from Parasite to Joaquin Phoenix and 1917

Parasite made a historic upset at Oscars 2020, winning not only the coveted Best Picture and becoming the first non-English language film to do so in the entirety of Oscars history, but it also took home the awards for Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature. Here is the full list of the winners at Oscars 2020
Matthew A. Cherry holds the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "Hair Love" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Matt Petit/AMPAS/Handout
US sound engineer Donald Sylvester poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Sound Editing for "Fordv Ferrari" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. AFP
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland pose with the Oscar for Best Film Editing for "Ford v Ferrari" in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for “Toy Story 4” in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
Roger Deakins poses with the Oscar for Best Cinematography for "1917" in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
Taika Waititi poses with his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern (L) and Best Actress Renee Zellweger pose in the press room with their Oscars during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. AFP
Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert pose with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "American Factory" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
Elton John attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, holding the Oscar for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman", which he won with Bernie Taupin at the 92nd Academy Awards, in West Hollywood, California, U.S. February 9, 2020. Reuters
Hildur Gudnadottir poses with the Oscar for Best Original Score for "Joker" next to Elena Andreicheva and Carol Dysinger with the Oscar for Best documentary Short Subject for "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix, Best Actress Renee Zellweger and Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt pose with their Oscars in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
Renee Zellweger poses with her Oscar for Best Actress in "Judy" in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Reuters
"Parasite" writers Han Jin-won (L) and Bong Joon-ho pose in the press room with the Oscars for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.
Bong Joon-ho won for Best Director, Best Movie, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay for "Parasite". AFP