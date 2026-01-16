Menu
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones: Shah Rukh Khan-Manoj Bajpayee's movie from 1989 restored, scheduled to screen at Berlin film fest 2026

The film, which featured a very young Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee as part of the cast, was directed by her then husband Pradip Krishen, who will attend the festival with Roy.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 10:54 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 10:54 IST
