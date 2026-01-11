Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Indian Idol 3' winner and actor Prashant Tamang dies at 43

Tamang is survived by his wife Geeta Thapa and four-year-old daughter Ariah Tamang.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 11:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 11:46 IST
India NewsEntertainment News

Follow us on :

Follow Us