'Inside Edge 3' series first impressions: Vivek Oberoi-starrer promises to be a thrilling affair

The web series Inside Edge became quite popular among the 'Gen Y' crowd because of its intriguing plot, which revolved around corruption in franchise cricket, and impressive production values. The second season explored the complex dynamics between its characters to take the brand forward. Inside Edge 3, which premiered on Prime Video on Friday, appears to be a promising offering that tries to take the franchise to new heights. It explores the world of Test Cricket while touching upon the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan. Here are the key takeaways from the first episode

Shades of grey

Vivek Oberoi, who plays the arrogant Vikrant Dhawan in the biggie, proved to be the star attraction of the first season. His scenes with Richa Chaddha, in particular, worked quite well as they brought out the mean side of his character, The Omkara actor, however, got relatively less scope in the second season. Inside Edge 3 is likely to be a much more satisfying experience for his fans as it explores his character's origins. The series opens with a flashback sequence that touches upon his bitter relationship with 'Bhaisaab, played by Aamir Bashir. The episode suggests that Inside Edge 3 will highlight Vikrant's 'humane' side.

Not enough focus on Tanuj

Tanuj Virwani emerged as the surprise package of the first two seasons. The first installment highlighted Vayu Raghavan's rise in the world of cricket while the follow-up explored his rivalry with mentor-turned-foe Arvind Vashishth, the character played by Angad Bedi. The One Night Stand actor, however, does not get too much scope in the opening episode of Inside Edge 3 as the limelight stays on Vivek and Richa. That said, he manages to bring out the vulnerable side of his character every time he appears on the screen.

Women take centre stage

The series is synonymous with strong female characters. Richa's Zarina, an actor, proved to be one of the talking points of the previous seasons. She gets plenty of scope in the first episode as a lot of it deals with the consequences of her past actions. Her complex and chequered equation with Vikrant piques the curiosity of fans, upping the 'thrill' quotient. Sapna Pabbi, who plays Mantra, shines in her scenes with her 'Bhaisaab', her father. The opening episode establishes the dilemma faced by her reasonably well. It also suggests that her relationship with Vayu will be tested as the series progresses.

A dark horse?

The rise of OTT platforms has helped relatively underutilised actors regain their mojo. Raghubir Yadav, for example, garnered praise for his work in Panchayat. Dalip Tahil, a veteran in his own right, shines in the role of a judicial authority figure in the opening episode. His confidence and striking screen presence add depth to the reel action. It remains to be seen whether he reappears in the coming episodes.

Connecting the dots

Angad Bedi and Siddhanth Chaturvedi aren't part of Inside Edge 3. Their. characters are, however, mentioned in the first episode, something that acts as a link between the new season and the previous ones. Akshay Oberoi, the new entrant into the series, too doesn't feature here. Moreover, there is no actual cricket in the opening episode That said, it ends on a cliffhanger, suggesting that something truly compelling is on the cards in the coming episodes.