'Inside Edge 3' trailer review: Vivek Oberoi-starrer promises to be a compelling thriller about cricket's darkest secrets

Amazon Prime Video on Monday unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming web series Inside Edge 3 much to the delight of fans. It is as racy as it gets and caters to the franchise's fans. Here are the key takeaways from the video.

A new beginning and the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry

The first two seasons had focussed on T-20 cricket and highlighted the drama that unfolded in an IPL-like competition. Judging the trailer, the focus will be on Test cricket this time. The 'longest format of the game' still enjoys a strong following, something that became clear when the World Test Championship emerged as a massive success. This and the fact that the narrative will touch upon the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan. indicate that the stakes are higher than ever before.

Tanuj's big moment

Tanuj Virwani proved to be the surprise package of the show as his intense performance resonated with the 'Gen Y' audience. He is set to be the 'hero' of Inside Edge 3. The trailer suggests that the series will focus on his rise in Test cricket and deal with the challenges faced by him as he vies for the captaincy. The plot is likely to explore his insecurities and vulnerabilities.

A 'twisted' tale

The previous season had touched upon the power struggle that takes place at an administrative level in the world of cricket as depicted in the show. The latest season will focus on the plot to legalise betting. Given the subject, twists and backstabbing will be synonymous with the show.

Vivek in his comfort zone

Vivek Oberoi excels in negative roles/grey characters, something that became clear when he impressed one and all with his work Shootout at Lokhandwala and the Malayalam film Lucifer. He played the shady tycoon Dhawan in Inside Edge's previous seasons, adding a new dimension to the show. The character, however, got limited scope in the second part. Things appear to be different this time around as he features prominently in the trailer. His exchanges with 'Bhaisahab' may be quite whistle worthy.

Will Angad be missed?

Actor Angad Bedi's Arvind Vashishth was one of the key characters of the first two seasons, His chequered relationship with Tanuj's Vayu made the action more intense. He, however, is not part of season 3. One does not really miss him in the trailer as it is packaged quite well and keeps the audience on the edge with its stylish look and feel. It remains to be seen whether the narrative does the same.