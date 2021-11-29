'Inside Edge 3' was quite challenging as it involved Test cricket: Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanu Virwani will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited web series Inside Edge 3, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The show revolves around Test cricket and highlights what happens when his character Vayu Raghavan vies for captaincy while the odds are stacked against him. He says that this season was more challenging than the previous ones as it was shot in International stadiums and required longer training sessions.

"This time the focus was on Tests and not T-20 or domestic cricket. We played for nearly eight hours a day in the sun as we wanted the matches to feel realistic," he told DH.

The first season highlighted Vayu's rise in the cricket world while the second one focused on his rivalry with Arvind Vashisth, played by Angad Bedi. Inside Edge 3 is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first two installments as it touches upon the on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan.

"We did not know that the series would become this big when started in 2016. This one will be a different experience for the audience," added Tanuj.

Inside Edge 3 has an impressive cast that includes Akshay Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi and Amit Sial. The Selection Day actor's scenes with Tanuj are likely to be the highlight of the series.

"We have become thick friends. Our bond is beyond the professional aspect," he said.

The two were seen together in Illegal 2, which premiered on Voot Select a few days ago. It revolves around the rivalry between a fearless young lawyer, played by Neha Sharma, and a dangerous foe. Tanuj feels that the courtroom drama was a 'breezy' experience compared to the physically demanding Inside Edge 3.

"Illegal 2 was a new experience for me. There was no pressure as I was not there in the previous season," said Tanuj.

The perception is that Tanuj's popularity on OTT will help him revive his Bollywood career. The actor, who acted in underwhelming movies such as Luv U Soniyo and One Night Stand, plans to do just that, as he already signed a few new movies.

"This is a reboot of Tanuj. I, however, don't want to call it a relaunch," he said.