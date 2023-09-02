Jailer OTT release: Rajinikanth's blockbuster to stream on Prime Video from September 7

Jailer is the latest addition to the Prime membership and will be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The blockbuster is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path.

“With Jailer we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are humbled with the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary words from media,” said writer and director Nelson Dilipkumar.

“Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes.”

C Sembian Sivakumar, COO, Sun Pictures, said, “Jailer is not just an action film but also showcases a deep-emotional bond between a father and a son. It’s a story that will touch every viewer’s heart. The film’s overwhelming success across theatres is a testament of Nelson’s vision and the entire team’s hard work and dedication. We are now excited to take this emotionally rich entertainer to audiences across the globe in multiple languages through Prime Video."