<p>KVN Productions, based in Bengaluru, is ensuring a magnificent farewell for Thalapathy Vijay as he steps away from cinema. The final project has generated massive noise from the start, and the production house has expertly satisfied fan expectations with a series of record-shattering updates, including strategic releases of the first look, single, and various teasers.</p><p>As one of 2026's most anticipated Indian films, Jananayagan has already shattered records with its impressive pre-business, sales and distribution. While the movie is shaping up well, the makers are simultaneously making the movie as a celebration with a plan of numerous activities and events. In a fitting, grand tribute to his career, the producer Venkat K Narayan and co-producers Lohit and Jagadish Palanisamy have chosen South Asia’s largest stadium, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, as the venue.</p>.<p>With a seating capacity of close to 90,000, the stadium is a premier location for large concerts, national events and other large gatherings. Scheduled for December 27th, the highly anticipated <em>Jananayagan</em> audio launch will be one of the grandest events in recent cinematic history, setting the trend for Indian movies.</p><p>The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and co-produced by Lohith K and Jagadish Palanisamy. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, and the movie is slated to hit the big screens on 9 January 2026.</p>