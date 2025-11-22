Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Jananayagan Audio launch: Bukit Jalil National Stadium to host Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film

While the movie is shaping up well, the makers are simultaneously making the movie as a celebration with a plan of numerous activities and events.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 19:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 19:54 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us