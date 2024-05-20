Kamal Hassan announces release date for 'Indian 2: Zero Tolerance'

Indian 2: Zero Tolerance is a sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian, which featured him in a dual role and also starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar.

A R Rahman was the composer of this hit film, the movie was directed by S. Shankar.

Shankar is returning to direct Indian 2, which has been in production since 2019 and was put on hold due to the pandemic and an accident that occurred on the set in 2020.

Besides Haasan, the sequel stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.