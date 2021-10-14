'Kotigobba 3' screening halted for the day

Kannada action-drama 'Kotigobba 3' screening halted for the day

A dispute between the film's producer and financier has led to movie halls refusing to play the film at 7:00 am

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 12:05 ist
The official poster of 'Kotigobba 3'. Credit: IMDb

The big-ticket Kannada release 'Kotigobba 3' couldn't hit the screens on Thursday as the stand-off between the producer and the financier continued.

"The screening has been cancelled across the state on Thursday. The film is likely to be released on Friday," a representative associated with the film told DH.

Starring Sudeep, the action-drama was set to make a roaring start opposite another big 'Kannada' flick 'Salaga', starring 'Duniya' Vijay. 

However, a dispute between the film's producer and financier has led to single screens refusing to play the film at 7 am. According to a source, the film's financier is yet to be paid fully. 

Hordes of people gathered outside several theatres across the State were left disappointed. In many venues, chaos set in when people refused to leave. 

It is learnt that producer Soorappa Babu is hopeful of convincing the financier to give him a couple of days time to settle the issue.

Thousands of fans of the actor raised slogans demanding immediate release and screening. At a few theatres, security was tightened. Owners of the theatres had a tough time controlling the crowds.

