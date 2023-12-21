Kannada actor Hema Chaudhary hospitalised

Bengaluru: Senior Kannada actor Hema Chaudhary was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Wednesday after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
She is undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar. Her son was expected to fly down to the city on Wednesday evening.
A popular cine phenomenon, Hema is known for her multi-faceted roles across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films since her debut in the Telugu film industry in 1976.
She made her mark on television with several celebrated roles in television serials and is an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer.