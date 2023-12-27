Karan Johar confirms project with Salman Khan on superstar's 58th birthday

"I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it.. He looked at me at the interval point (by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive) kindly offered me water and said ‘I’’m on!!!’ 'I was perplexed and said but ‘you are in the second half, you haven’t heard it?' He said ‘I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie’ and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH'," Johar said.