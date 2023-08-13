Kate Winslet's iconic pink overcoat from 'Titanic' to be auctioned

The overcoat worn by Kate Winslet in the movie Titanic, is up for an online auction, the New York Post reported.
Kate wore the floor-length cloak during the sinking scene in Titanic, where her character Rose sets free Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack who was chained to a pole on the flooded E-deck of the ship.
The coat is to be put to auction by NJ-based collectibles auctioneer Goldin on September 13. Founder and CEO of the auction house Ken Goldin told the Post that it is definitely a six-figure piece, “It’s going to go for $100,000 plus.”
Five people have already placed bids, the highest being $34,000, as of Friday night.
It is said that the overcoat still bears water stains from the filming process. The coat was made of pink wool with black embroidery and was designed by famous costume and set designer Deborah Lynn Scoot. Deborah also won an Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work in Cameeron’s Titanic.
‘This floor-length wool overcoat worn by Rose during those frantic moments as she navigates through the sinking ship while rescuing Jack bears visible water stains on the inside and across the interior silk. Intricate embroidery in black appears alongside floral embroidery that gives the coat dynamic bespoke realism aligned with the fashion of the times,” Goldin, the auction company mentions on the auction website.
Titanic was produced by 20th Century Fox, which sold the props of the movie including the coat, which was made by clothing retailer the J Peterman Company, as per Deborah Lynn Scoot’s design.
The overcoat came with a letter of authenticity from the clothier, as well as 20th Century Fox which confirmed that the same was worn during the filming of the movie Titanic.
The elaborate outfit is a part of Goldin 100, one of the most exclusive auctions in the history of the auction house, which also includes artifacts with a price tag of $100,000 and above.
Goldin, the auction house predicted that the buyer could be: “any movie memorabilia and pop culture collector” or a “person who maybe never collects, but is a huge fan of the movie.”