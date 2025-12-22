<p>You might already have more than one cab aggregator app on your mobile phone, but a new service provider is making noise in the market. </p><p>Bharat Taxi, a home-grown platform has announced its launch in January 2026 in Delhi. </p><p>How is it different from the existing apps that people are using these days. Thinking just that? We have you covered. </p>.<p><strong>What is Bharat Taxi?</strong></p><p>Bharat Taxi, which will roll out in the coming year, is described as a rides app service backed by eight top cooperative organisations. </p><p>Notably, it starts with a pilot run in Delhi, following which it looks forward to an expansion in the country. </p><p>"Bharat Taxi has been launched in Delhi with more than 51,000 drivers registered on the app," Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd Chairman Jayen Mehta recently told news agency <em><a href="https://www.ptinews.com/story/business/govt-to-launch-ride-hailing-mobility-app-bharat-taxi/3150968">PTI</a></em>. </p><p>"The Prime Minister's vision of Sahakar Se Samridhi has inspired the Ministry of Cooperation, led by Union Minister Amit Shah, to create this new co-operative organisation for the benefit of lakhs of drivers across the country," he added.</p> .Rapido denies involvement in Rs 331-crore money trail in bike taxi driver's account.<p><strong>Features of Bharat Taxi app</strong></p><p>While not much can be said about the app, which is yet to be fully launched in service, some of its features have been reported. </p><ul><li><p>User-friendly mobile ride booking</p></li><li><p>Vehicle tracking</p></li><li><p>Supports multi-lingual interfaces and 24/7 customer services</p></li><li><p>Tech-enabled support and safety measures for the citizens.</p> </li></ul>.<p><strong>How is it different from Ola, Uber and Rapido?</strong></p><p>Most known features of Bharat Taxi might look common and are similar to the existing cab aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido. </p><p>However, the <em>PTI</em> revealed a striking feature about Bharat Taxi and mentioned a tie-up with the Delhi Police ensuring full safety for both riders and drivers. The app aims to free the country's commercial vehicle drivers from dependency on private companies, the ministry said in Parliament last week. </p><p>What significantly makes this app stand out is said to be its 'driver-first revenue model'. </p><p>Bharat Taxi would adhere to the zero commission model, enabling drivers full pay from their trips. Profit of the cooperative society will <a href="https://www.ptinews.com/story/business/govt-to-launch-ride-hailing-mobility-app-bharat-taxi/3150968">reportedly </a>be distributed directly to drivers.</p>