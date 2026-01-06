<p>Udupi: A case has been registered at the Ajekaru Police Station following a complaint by Trineshwara C P, Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Sub-Division No 3, Karkala, regarding unauthorised digging of a public road.</p><p><br>According to the complaint, unidentified persons allegedly used earthmovers to illegally excavate portions of the Kurpady–Khajane–Muniyalu road in Hebri taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>district, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department. The digging reportedly took place around the 12.3-km stretch of the road without obtaining permission from the department.</p>.In a bid to boost women's safety, Udupi DC launches Akka Pade in the district .<p>The illegal excavation caused obstruction to the smooth movement of the public and vehicles, and also resulted in damage to government property, leading to financial loss, according to the complaint.</p><p><br>Based on the complaint, the Ajekaru police have registered a case under Sections 285 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3(2A) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984. </p><p>Further investigation is underway.</p>