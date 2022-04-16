'KGF 2' day 2 box office collection: Yash-starrer is unstoppable

Actor Yash's 'KGF' 2'', which hit the screens on April 14, collected a stunning Rs 53 crore (net) at the box office on day 1 to set an All-Time Record (ATR) in the Hindi market. It created a great deal of buzz among the mass audience with its punch dialogues and action scenes, emerging as a phenomenon. The biggie remained unstoppable on Friday (April 15) as 'Rocking Star' fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite hero in action.

Day 2 collection

The film collected Rs 45 crore+ on the second day, according to initial estimates, making full use of the Good Friday holiday. 'KGF' 2' fared exceptionally well in Mumbai and the National Capital Region with several shows playing to packed houses. The flick did equally well in multiplexes and single screens alike, establishing Yash as a pan-India brand.

Deep dive

'KGF' emerged as a big hit in Hindi in 2018 despite facing competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. The film's popularity alone helped its sequel become a force to reckon with even before its release. 'KGF' 2' became' bigger and better' than the first part when Sanjay Dutt, who previously played grey/negative roles in films like Khal Nayak and Agneepath, was roped in to play the antagonist opposite Yash. The fact that Jersey, which was to hit screens on April 14, got postponed to next week too worked in the biggie's favour.

What's it about?

'KGF', directed by maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is an action-packed gangster drama that revolves around what happens when the protagonist goes toe-to-toe with a deadly adversary--Adheera. It features top-notch production values and action sequences, something that makes it a game-changer for Kannada cinema. The cast includes Raveena Tandon, Srindhi Shetty , Prakash Raj and Telugu actor Rao Ramesh. The film has been produced by Hombale Films, one of Sandalwood's biggest banners.

The way ahead..

'KGF' 2' is set to wreak havoc at the box office over the weekend as the word of mouth is sensational to say the least. It faces no competition this week as Raw, the Hindi version of Vijay's Beast, has proved to be a non-starter in North India. ''KGF' 2' might cross the Rs 175 crore-mark over the weekend if it remains strong on Saturday and Sunday.

