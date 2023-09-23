Knotted lives: The best from Mahesh Bhatt’s oeuvre

Mahesh Bhatt turned 75 on September 20. He debuted as a filmmaker with ‘Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain’, which is about two fugitives and their relationship with a sex worker. He then received critical acclaim for the film ‘Saaransh’ (1984). He is known to have launched the careers of many popular actors. Orphanhood, extramarital affairs, illegitimacy, and divorce are recurring themes in Bhatt’s films.