Kumar Gandharva: An enduring legacy 

There were several critics — including his own mentor — of his gayaki, specifically of his treatment of the vilambit khayal. It is to be noted that he had to adapt to the constraints of his health. It is true that his musical phrases were forced to be short, which might make the vilambit alaapi sound incomplete. But the thoughts behind them were complete. You have to give him credit for making it work at all, and if you listen to the musical ideas being expressed through the staccato-ish phrases, they are beautiful.