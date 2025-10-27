<p>Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is touted to be an unprecedented cinematic event, eagerly awaited by audiences globally. The project's immense scale and star-studded cast were immediately apparent in the first look, making the public go gaga. </p><p>Made in an impressive Rs 4,000 crore budget for the two-part saga, the mythological drama stands as one of the most expensive Indian productions in history. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, the project has been at the forefront of everyone’s attention since its announcement, with every update making headlines globally.</p><p>Ravie Sudha Dubey, who essays the role of Lakshman, is all praise for his co-stars and spilt some beans about what the behind-the-scenes looked like for the cast and crew. Ravie was showering praise on Ranbir Kapoor and said that a lot was sacrificed to make the film what it is.</p>.Ravie Dubey drops BTS photo with Ranbir Kapoor & Nitesh Tiwari from sets of 'Ramayana: Part 1'.<p>Ravie Dubey spoke with immense gratitude about part of the highly anticipated Ramayana, acknowledging how the film’s creation process had a transformative effect on everyone involved. He revealed that the journey demanded significant personal sacrifices and changed them in profound ways. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama, which is one of the film's most pivotal roles, required the actor to 'give up a lot.' 'The role truly changed me.'</p>.<p>“To do justice to it, I had to transform myself, because the audience can easily spot when you’re faking it. We all shifted our routines, including Ranbir. He sacrificed so much for this role. It felt more like a yagya, a sacred ritual. We all put our hearts into staying true to these characters—in how we behave, react, and even speak.' He shared these thoughts on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.</p><p>Ravie went on to explain how every actor had to transform their lifestyle and reveal their true selves while being on set. He praised Ranbir for his exceptional presence, describing him as calm, graceful and fully invested in his craft. 'Ranbir carries a subtle but powerful energy—a quiet strength that leaves an impression on anyone who crosses his path,' said Ravi. <br>He also shared Yash’s friendly, open-hearted nature, calling him warm and truly authentic. 'Despite their differences, both Ranbir and Yash share one thing in common: an undeniable kindness," concluded Ravi.</p>.<p>Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.</p>