Lata Mangeshkar traced her roots to Goa

Lord Mangesh, whose idol is situated at the famous temple of Mangeshi in Goa, was her family deity

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 20:01 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Lata Mangeshkar, whose immortal voice held sway over generations, traced her roots to the Mangeshi village in the coastal state of Goa.

Lord Mangesh, whose idol is situated at the famous temple of Mangeshi in Goa, was her family deity and that's how the traditional Brahmin family came to be associated with the title of 'Mangeshkar'.

Also Read — Marking Lata Mangeshkar’s fame beyond Indian boundaries

Lata Mangeshkar's father, musician and stage artist Deenanath Mangeshkar was the son of Ganeshbhat Bhikaji Abhisheki and Yesubai Rane from Mangeshi. Deenanath Mangeshkar's original name was Deenanath Abhisheki, writes Yatindra Mishra in Lata: Sur Gatha, published by Vani Prakashan.

According to Mishra, Deenanath wanted to rechristen the family name to 'Mangeshkar' to have a connection with the village and deity.

Eventually, the title was made famous world-over by his eldest child Lata with her unmatchable talent. 

Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment News
Goa

