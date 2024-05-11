'Let It Be' movie review: A nostalgic treat for The Beatles fans

Sure, fans of the iconic British rock band will be clued in on the significance of the documentary. It was shot during the making of the album ‘Let It Be’ and also preceded the official dissolution of the band. But one can’t see how, with no supporting commentary or explanation, it could be appealing for the current generation, who are probably unfamiliar with their legacy. The 80-minute film features the members discussing and rehearsing new songs. It all feels pointless until you realise they were in fact rehearsing for the historic concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters, the multimedia company founded by the group. That’s how the documentary ends. As it turned out, it was their last major performance as a band.