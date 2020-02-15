'Love Aaj Kal' day 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer slows down?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's much-hyped Love Aaj Kal, which hit screens on Valentine's Day, opened on a terrific note and collected Rs 12.4 crore at the box office. The film, however, seems to have slowed down a bit on Saturday.

Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the Imtiaz Ali-directed flick is likely to collect nearly Rs nine crore on the second day.

"At present, it seems that Love Aaj Kal will do collect between Rs eight crore and Rs nine crore on Saturday. While things might pick up late evening, a drop is on the cards," he adds.

The film did pretty well on the opening day because of the Valentine's Day spirit which helped it overcome the less than favourable reviews. Going by these trends, it seems that the negative word of mouth has caught up with the romantic drama. Either way, fans will get a better understanding of the situation once the official figures are revealed.

Interestingly, Love Aaj Kal's failure to live up to expectations has benefited Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman and the Mohit Suri-helmed Malang, which are doing fairly well at the box office. While the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer has crossed the Rs 40 crore-mark, the comedy-drama is heading toward Rs 30 crore. The film's lacklustre second day has, however, not had an impact on last week's other release Shikara as the Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie is on its last legs.

Coming back to Love Aaj Kal, it is a 'spiritual sequel' to the 2009 hit of the same name and highlights the essence of love. It cast also includes versatile actor Randeep Hooda, who had previously teamed up with Imtiaz Ali for Highway. Most critics feel that his lively performance is the biggest highlight of the movie.