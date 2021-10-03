Mahesh Manjrekar announces film on Nathuram Godse, NCP slams him

Eminent filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has come out with an announcement on a film on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

Manjrekar, the 63-year-old actor, film director, TV host, screenwriter and producer who works primarily in Hindi, Marathi and Telugu films, took to Twitter to make the announcement - which invited strong reactions.

“The Deadliest Birthday wish ever! Get ready to witness a story no one dared to tell before! Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Mahesh Manjrekar announce a film “Godse” on Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary…The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart,” he tweeted on 2 October.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP has taken strong exception to the proposed film. “Who is Mahesh Manjrekar … what is his contribution to Indian cinema….to seek attention such dramas are needed,” said close Pawar-aide and state housing minister Dr Jitendra Awhad.

However, in another tweet, Manjrekar said: “It takes a lot of courage to back a film of this nature. I always believe in hard hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he’s the man who fired at Gandhi.”

Manjrekar is credited with directing critically acclaimed films like Vaastav: The Reality, Astitva and Viruddh…Family Comes First. He has won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film for Marathi film Astitva.

“Always believe in hard hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he’s the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We’ll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong,” he said on Instagram.

The film will be produced by Singh’s Legend Global Studio and Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s company ThinkInk Picturez. Godse is being scripted at the moment and is expected to go into production by the second half of 2022.

Watch latest videos by DH here: