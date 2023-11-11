Making a murderer, David Fincher

Movie assassins tend to move through the world like chic land sharks: sleek, ruthless, undetectable until it's too late. But the numerous quirks of the nameless lead portrayed by Michael Fassbender in David Fincher's latest film, "The Killer" (streaming on Netflix), defy the genre stereotypes of a suave, soulless hit man.

Instead, screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, adapting from a French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent, said via Zoom that he deliberately designed his bucket-hat-wearing, McMuffin-eating muse as "the anti-James Bond, almost alien."

He added, "The fact that he doesn't care whether his drink is shaken or stirred makes sense for his character. We wanted him to hide in plain sight."