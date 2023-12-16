‘Making reels isn’t acting; training is a must’

He emphasised on the methodology of learning the craft. "Training is the most important thing but sadly there are only a few institutes that teach the craft of acting. People should do theatre," he said. Pointing to Rabindra Sadan (cultural centre of Kolkata), he instantiated, “I have performed here so many times. But, now, because of the digital explosion and immediate exposure and fame, people are making reels and they think that is acting. That’s the irony of the time we’re living in,” said the actor who has about 10 years experience in theatre. “People make a podcast or a video blog and put it out on YouTube and start counting 'likes'. This is pure distraction,” he rued. He fears that the number of good actors and directors will come down in the future if this trend continues.