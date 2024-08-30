Marisa Tomei recalls blossoming of Zendaya and Tom Holland's romance during 'Spider-Man' movie shoot

"They carry enormous, enormous star power, enormous power and they manage to be real people at the same time and just, they’re multitalented. They can do everything! They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion. I mean, what are they not doing? They’re incredible, incredible people." Spider-Man: Homecoming came out in 2017. The next installment Spider-Man: Far From Home came out in 2019 followed by the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.