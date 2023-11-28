JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Marvel Studios ropes in Michael Waldron to write 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

The studio's decision to rope in Waldron for 'Kang Dynasty' comes after Destin Daniel Cretton exited the project. He will be focusing on his other Marvel projects like the TV series 'Wonder Man'.
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 06:47 IST

Follow Us

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios has hired Loki creator Michael Waldron to pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It comes as an added responsibility for the writer who is already on board to pen Avengers: Secret Wars, the installment that would follow Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The studio's decision to rope in Waldron for 'Kang Dynasty' comes after Destin Daniel Cretton exited the project. He will be focusing on his other Marvel projects like the TV series Wonder Man.

Waldron has become one of Marvel’s most trusted creative minds having previously created and served as showrunner of season 1 of Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki as well as writing Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new main villain essayed by Jonathan Majors.

The movie is scheduled to come out in the US on May 1, 2026, and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. The two Avenger movies will bring down the curtain on Phase 6 of the MCU.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 November 2023, 06:47 IST)
Entertainment NewsHollywoodMarvel StudiosTrendingAvengers

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT