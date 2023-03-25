Meeting Ajay Devgn, the multi-faceted star

Since 1991, Ajay Devgn has expanded his superstardom. He has audaciously forayed into areas no other superstar has dared to enter. Nothing is seemingly taboo for this versatile genius.

Ajay, the director

After directing U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34, he is awaiting the release of his next directorial Bholaa, a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster Kaithi. In the action-thriller, Devgn has shot a gravity-defying bike-truck chase over 11 days with fighters and specialists from India and Europe.

“This was the toughest for me,” he says. “I wish my dad (late stunt coordinator Veeru Devgan) was around to watch Bholaa. He would have probably given me a pat on the back because he spent his lifetime innovating action sequences. Somewhere, what my father did, has stayed with me.”

Asked about the changes he has made in the remake, he says, “That is for viewers to watch and judge. But I needed to scale up the viewing experience, so I have made Bholaa in 3D and IMAX.”

Apart from Devgn’s Drishyam 2, no other remake has worked in Bollywood in recent years. “Were they good films?” he placidly asks. “You should know what to change for a pan-Indian audience while doing a remake. I have placed Kaithi in Uttar Pradesh but with the right detailing and nuances.”

Producer

Ajay’s official beginning as producer was with Raju Chacha (2000). Unofficially involved earlier in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare and Hindustan Ki Kasam, his productions also include the blockbuster Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior and laugh-riots All The Best, Bol Bachchan and Total Dhamaal. Midstream films for OTT, like Tribhanga, the web series The Great Indian Murder, the short, The Awakening, the festival fare Parched and his much-applauded Marathi movies, Vitti Dandu and Aapla Manus are among his 24 productions—a record for any contemporary star. He also produced the TV serial, Devi.

Actor

This is Ajay Devgn’s prime field, in which, in 32 years, he has mastered action (beginning with the split on two bikes — his breathtaking entry — in his smash-hit debut Phool Aur Kaante), drama, romance and comedy. Some of his best works include National Best Actor award winners Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Khakee, Deewangee, the Golmaal, Singham and Drishyam franchises and his web debut, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Singer

Audaciously, Ajay has also entered song recording studios, beginning with Shaam hai dhuan dhuan in Diljale, followed by Mehbooba, Toonpur Ka Superrhero, Bol Bachchan (the title-track with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan) and the funky Son of Sardaar song, Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein sawaal aata hai.

VFX whiz

NY VFXWAALA, Ajay’s Visual Effects company, named after his children Nysa and Yug, began operations in 2015. It has won over 20 awards, including the National award for Shivaay and the Asian Film award (AFA) for Bajirao Mastani. Not many are aware that Ajay’s name also features in The Limca Book of Records for doing the first Computer Graphics in India—for the title track of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. “I shot a part of the song with 123 layers. The machine was new, there were no operators, so I used it myself. I did a lot of similar work later and then launched my company!” says Ajay.

All-rounder

Incredibly, besides all this, Ajay has also written the story of U Me Aur Hum, been a narrator in Yamla Pagla Deewana, edited The Awakening, and conceived the stunts for Shivaay. He also operated the camera for some action sequences in Zameen.