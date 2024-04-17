Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone snapped on the sets of 'Singham Again' in cop attire

Actress Deepika Padukone who had announced her pregnancy earlier this year was recently pictured at the sets of Singham Again donning a cop uniform.
Soon-to-be-mother Deepika is playing a character named Shakti Shetty in this Rohit Shetty directorial.
Besides her, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
Deepika's character Shakti was introduced by the banner last year as the most "most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe."
Meanwhile, the actor had announced her pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh in February this year when the couple took to social media and shared a poster designed with stickers of baby shoes and onesies all over it.
After Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again is the third film in the Rohit Shetty's multi-cop series. Ranveer will be seen playing Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham Again, while Kareena is more likely to return as Avni Kamat for the threequel.
Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.
Frequent collaborators and actor couple Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 17 April 2024, 12:29 IST)