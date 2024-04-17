Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone snapped on the sets of 'Singham Again' in cop attire

After Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again is the third film in the Rohit Shetty's multi-cop series. Ranveer will be seen playing Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Singham Again, while Kareena is more likely to return as Avni Kamat for the threequel.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Frequent collaborators and actor couple Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83.

(With PTI inputs)