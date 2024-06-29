Movies, magic and Mollywood

Like all great empires what rises must inevitably fall. The early 2000s marked a dull phase for the Malayalam film industry, deeply immersed in a fierce rivalry with its flamboyant cousin, the Tamil film industry. Tamil cinema churned out both commercially successful blockbusters and critically acclaimed films at a relentless pace. In a bid to keep up, the Malayalam industry eagerly hopped onto the bandwagon. Money talks, after all. But this chase for commercial success came with a price: the rich storytelling that once defined Malayalam cinema started to fade away, losing its unique allure and depth. Caught in this whirlwind were films that missed the mark and tales that failed to strike a chord, despite the industry’s wealth of talent. It felt like navigating a dark phase, struggling to find balance amidst the glitz and glamour of blockbuster economics. It was akin to witnessing a seasoned mountaineer lose grip — a painful decline tinged with a sense of lost potential.