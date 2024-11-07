Nani, Srikanth Odela's film titled 'The Paradise'

<p>New Delhi: Telugu cinema star Nani will next be seen in <em>The Paradise</em>, which reunites him with his <em>Dasara</em> director Srikanth Odela.</p>.<p>The film, also penned by Odela, was officially launched on the festival occasion of Dussehra in October.</p>.<p>Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas is producing <em>The Paradise</em>, a press release stated.</p>.<p>The makers launched the film's poster featuring guns, bloodshed, and the iconic Charminar.</p>.'Amaran' movie review: A soul-stirring military drama .<p>Anirudh Ravichander, who gave the music for Nani's films <em>Jersey</em> and <em>Gangleader</em>, will compose the soundtrack of the new movie.</p>.<p>According to the makers, <em>The Paradise</em> is the actor's "most expensive project so far".</p>.<p>Nani was last seen in <em>Saripodhaa Sanivaaram</em>. His forthcoming film release is <em>HIT: The Third Case</em>, set to be released in 2025.</p>