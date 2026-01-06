<p>Ambala: Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ex-army-man-woman-held-for-sharing-sensitive-information-with-pakistani-spies-3819687">spying</a> on the Ambala Air Force Station and sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, officials said.</p>.<p>The accused, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sabka village under the Saha area in Ambala, had been in contact with a woman on a Pakistani social media platform for the past seven months, they said.</p>.Two from J&K's Kupwara arrested in Arunachal Pradesh on charges of spying .<p>The accused was also in touch with a contractor working at the Air Force Station and frequently visited the premises. He allegedly shared his location, photos and videos with the Pakistani woman through a mobile application, the police said.</p>.<p>The police said he also engaged in frequent chats with the woman and is suspected of having fallen into a honey trap.</p>.<p>Ambala Crime DSP Virender Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was passing on information related to the Air Force Station to a neighbouring country.</p>.<p>He has been sent to a four-day police remand by a local court, he said.</p>.<p>The DSP said data deleted from the accused's mobile phone is being recovered and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others are also involved. </p>