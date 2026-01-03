LIVE Venezuela crisis LIVE updates | 'US action in Venezuela makes world less safe': UN Human Rights Office

Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president on Monday, as US-deposed ⁠President Nicolas ‌Maduro appeared in a New York court on drug charges, after the Trump administration removed him ​from power in a dramatic weekend military action. Maduro told judge 'I was captured' as he made his first US court appearance on drug trafficking charges. Track all the live updates here on DH.