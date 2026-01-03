Menu


Venezuela crisis LIVE updates | 'US action in Venezuela makes world less safe': UN Human Rights Office

Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president on Monday, as US-deposed ⁠President Nicolas ‌Maduro appeared in a New York court on drug charges, after the Trump administration removed him ​from power in a dramatic weekend military action. Maduro told judge 'I was captured' as he made his first US court appearance on drug trafficking charges. Track all the live updates here on DH.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 12:04 IST
08:1806 Jan 2026

Shots fired near Venezuelan presidential palace in Caracas (AFP)

07:1906 Jan 2026

US may subsidise oil companies to rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure, Trump says

23:4405 Jan 2026

Maduro tells judge 'I was captured' as he makes his first US court appearance on drug trafficking charges, reports AP

23:2605 Jan 2026

Maduro says 'I was captured' as he pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

17:3406 Jan 2026

Free Venezuelan political prisoners, demands opposition

16:1306 Jan 2026

European stocks rise, dollar steadies as markets look past Venezuela turmoil

16:0606 Jan 2026

UN Human Rights Office: US action in Venezuela makes world less safe

15:2206 Jan 2026

US' Venezuela action 'terrorist act,' India vital for global balance: Cuban envoy

13:4906 Jan 2026

Over a dozen media workers detained in Venezuela, says national press association

Published 03 January 2026, 14:02 IST
World newsVenezuela

