National Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun bag acting honours as 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wins best film

In a hat tip to mainstream cinema in the north and the south, Hindi film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was named the best feature film in the National Awards for 2021 announced on Thursday while Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the top acting honours.

Bollywood stars Bhatt and Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Southern cinema sensation bagged the best actor award for the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari.

The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for Mimi and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

RRR won six awards.