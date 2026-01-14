<p>The railway police arrested two men for allegedly robbing a train passenger after lacing his drink with sleeping pills, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested persons, Safar and Sataram, are from Bihar. The Baiyappanahalli railway police began the investigation after the victim, Krishna Kumar, also from Bihar, lodged a complaint.</p>.<p>According to the police, on January 2, the accused approached Kumar while he was travelling to Danapur, Patna, and struck up a conversation, claiming they were from the same state.</p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro Yellow Line peak-hour frequency to improve to 10 mins from January 15.<p>After some time, the duo got down at a station and bought tea for themselves and Kumar. Unbeknownst to him, the tea was laced with sleeping pills.</p>.<p>Soon after consuming the tea, Kumar fell unconscious. Taking advantage of this, the accused allegedly stole his gold chain, Rs 4,000 in cash and his bag before fleeing.</p>.<p>Kumar later regained consciousness, realised he had been robbed and alerted the police.</p>.<p>During the investigation, the police traced and arrested the accused when they allegedly attempted to target another passenger. Further investigation is on.</p>