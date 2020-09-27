NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh: Report

NCB seizes phones of Deepika, Sara, Rakul Preet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 09:51 ist
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone at NCB office in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in its probe into the alleged drug abuse in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, widening the net to wider use of narcotics in Bollywood, NDTV said in a report.

NCB's probe into drug abuse in Bollywood comes on the heels of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case being transferred to federal agency CBI.

Deepika Padukone was questioned for six hours on Saturday at NCB's ad-hoc office at Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba

The NCB also seized mobile phones of talent manager Jaya Saha and popular fashion designer Simone Khambatta to be examined by forensic experts in the case that has relied on recovered chat messages and but has not led to discovery of any contraband substances so far, adds the report.

NCB was summoning Bollywood A-listers to elucidate the network of drug suppliers through alleged consumers, the publication said, quoting sources.

Deepika Padukone
Sara Ali Khan
Drugs
NCB
Rakul Preet Singh
Mobile Phones
Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty

