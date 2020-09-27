NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in its probe into the alleged drug abuse in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, widening the net to wider use of narcotics in Bollywood, NDTV said in a report.

NCB's probe into drug abuse in Bollywood comes on the heels of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case being transferred to federal agency CBI.

Also Read: NCB grills Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor in drugs case

Deepika Padukone was questioned for six hours on Saturday at NCB's ad-hoc office at Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba

The NCB also seized mobile phones of talent manager Jaya Saha and popular fashion designer Simone Khambatta to be examined by forensic experts in the case that has relied on recovered chat messages and but has not led to discovery of any contraband substances so far, adds the report.

Also Read: Fact Check | Did Ranveer Singh seek permission to join Deepika Padukone during NCB ‘drug’ probe?

NCB was summoning Bollywood A-listers to elucidate the network of drug suppliers through alleged consumers, the publication said, quoting sources.