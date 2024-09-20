Neha Sharma turns entrepreneur, set to open new restaurant 'Call Me Ten' in Delhi

Actress Neha Sharma, renowned for her performances and stylish fashion choices, is set to take on a new endeavour. With a passion for food and hospitality, she is thrilled to introduce her restaurant ‘Call Me Ten’, a cutting-edge Izakaya Japanese restaurant and Omakase bar.
With the launch of ‘Call Me Ten,’ Sharma makes a seamless transition from the entertainment sector to the dynamic field of entrepreneurship.
Co-founder Neha Sharma shares, “I've always been passionate about food, and opening 'Call Me Ten' has been a dream come true. This is a labour of love, a space where people can come together to enjoy delicious food, great company, and authentic Japanese hospitality. I can't wait to share this experience with everyone.”
Co-founders Karann R Chawla, Angadh Singh and Akshay Shokeen shared their insights into the concept and vision, "Call Me Ten represents the culmination of our journey in the hospitality industry, driven by a vision to redefine modern Japanese dining in Delhi. We saw a gap in the city's culinary landscape for a truly progressive Japanese experience—one that goes beyond the conventional.”
The restaurant is a perfect destination to relish delightful Japanese cuisine. 'Call Me Ten' will officially open its doors on September 22nd in Vasant Vihar in South Delhi.
Published 20 September 2024, 10:25 IST