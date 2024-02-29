Netflix announces series on 1999 Kandahar hijack, Anubhav Sinha to direct show

Mumbai: The December 24, 1999 hijack of the Indian Airlines flight is getting a series treatment at Netflix with Anubhav Sinha attached as creator and director.

The show is titled IC 814: The Kandhar Hijack and stars Vijay Varma, Patralekha, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Amrita Puri, and Anupam Tripathi.

According to the makers, the series revolves around "the 24th December 1999 hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight IC 814 which was en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi. It was taken to Kandahar. The hijack lasted seven days and while the crew and passengers suffered, officers back home tried to find a solution to bring them home." Sinha, known for films such as Mulk, Article 15 and Bheed, said it was a responsibility to be as authentic as possible while working on the series.

"When I started doing research, almost everyone remembers a few things about the hijack, and what all happened during the process. I realised it is a very complex story and a lot of things happened in those seven days and not many people know about it."