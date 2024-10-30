Netflix to release ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ on her birthday

<p>Nayanthara fans are in for a birthday treat on November 18, as Netflix prepares to release a docu-film delving into the Lady Superstar's extraordinary life journey. <em>Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale</em> takes viewers from her modest beginnings to her phenomenal success across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.</p>.<p>This docu-film offers viewers a rare glimpse into a private side of Nayanthara, who has long kept her personal life under wraps. She warmly opens her home and heart to inspire young dreamers to pursue their goals. Showcasing untold stories of her life as a daughter, sister, partner, mother, friend, and an industry powerhouse, the film celebrates the unique magic that defines her.</p><p>Fans are in for a treat as Netflix presents the ultimate birthday gift for Nayanthara fans across the globe, celebrating her iconic presence on and off the screen.</p><p>The streaming giant Netflix has also secured rights to release the wedding video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn, which they purchased the rights at a significant cost.</p><p>Nayanthara, also called Lady Superstar, is one of the highest paid stars in the South Indian film industry and proven her mettle in acting with her impeccable performances. She is one of the lucky actors to have shared screen with superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Mammooty, and others.</p>