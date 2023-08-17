Never thought I will have a hit comedy franchise, says Ayushmann Khurrana

The talented actor Ayushmann started his career with offbeat roles and gradually became the poster boy of new-age cinema. However, it was ‘Dream Girl’ that was very different from Ayushmann’s genre of films. The film was loved by the audience and went on to become a blockbuster.

‘Dream Girl’ was very different as a film and had all the trappings of a masala commercial film and now with ‘Dream Girl 2’ the excitement amongst the audience is almost double.

Interestingly, with this film, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to join the list of Bollywood stars who have a comedy film franchise under their belt.