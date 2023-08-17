Never thought I will have a hit comedy franchise, says Ayushmann Khurrana

The talented actor Ayushmann started his career with offbeat roles and gradually became the poster boy of new-age cinema. However, it was ‘Dream Girl’ that was very different from Ayushmann’s genre of films. The film was loved by the audience and went on to become a blockbuster.
‘Dream Girl’ was very different as a film and had all the trappings of a masala commercial film and now with ‘Dream Girl 2’ the excitement amongst the audience is almost double.
Interestingly, with this film, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to join the list of Bollywood stars who have a comedy film franchise under their belt.
Talking on the topic Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I had never thought that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has happened to me accidentally. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible! I chanced upon the Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a breakout concept that hasn’t been explored by heroes of my generation."
"I like to always be original as an artiste and bring out of the box concepts to people. You can’t get any more different than the 'Dream Girl' franchise which is why I feel people have loved the first film so much and now the trailer reaction for 'Dream Girl 2' suggests that we are on the right track to deliver a solid entertainer to audience. Every promotional material of this franchise has been loved by people. So, I hope they truly love ‘Dream Girl 2’. We have worked hard to bring people an entertainer that will make them fall off their seats."concluded Ayushmann Khurrana.
Ayushmann reprises his role of Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, played by Ananya Panday. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 25.
The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Asrani and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.