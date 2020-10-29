Not a fan of social media, says ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ director Abhishek Sharma

Director Abhishek Sharma says that he is not a fan of social media and considers it to be an ‘invasion of privacy’. Speaking to DH, the filmmaker added that he is not fond of ‘OTT cinema’ as a movie belongs in a theatre and not on a streaming platform. He also opened up about his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and revealed that it has an ‘out of the box’ concept and an interesting storyline.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari?

The storyline was interesting and came across as out of the box. It has a fresh plot with a wedding backdrop and focusses on the exploits of a wedding detective. ‘

The film features an interesting cast.

We wanted a fresh cast and looked for actors who fit the bill. This is the first time that Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh are coming together so the combination's is a fresh one.

How challenging was the process of bringing the writer’s vision to life on the big screen?

I was closely connected with the whole process this time around as well. I sat with the writers and had a fun time fleshing out the characters. Directing someone else’s script is like sitting next to the driver whereas directing your own story is equivalent to being in the driver’s seat.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set to be the first major Hindi film to release in theatres under the ‘new normal’. Are you nervous about this?

I am excited and looking forward to this. The idea is to take away some of the depression that we have been experiencing over the past few months and help fans get back to normal. I hope that theatres re-open in all states by the time Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari hits the screens.

What is your take on the OTT/digital revolution?

I am not a fan of OTT (streaming) cinema as films belong in theatres. The whole process is like a celebration. Let us hope that OTT cinema does not become the norm.

How did you get interested in filmmaking?

It started when I watched movies in a cinema hall. Jurassic Park was a turning point for me and encouraged me to take up filmmaking.

To what extent has social media made life easier for an artiste?

I am not a big fan of social media and view it as an invasion of privacy. Moreover, I did not like the process of sharing thoughts every two minutes. However, I realise that it is necessary.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

It is important to learn and move on. One must remember that everything has its own destiny.